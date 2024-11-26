A woman has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being hit by an unmarked police car in South Gloucestershire.

The vehicle was responding to an emergency when it collided with a pedestrian at around 6.30pm on Sunday 24 November.

The incident happened on the roundabout where the A4174 joins Badminton Road in Emersons Green.

The police car was using blue lights and a siren at the time of the crash.

Avon and Somerset Police officers provided first aid to the pedestrian - a 19-year-old woman - alongside paramedics.

She was then taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. The force has said her next of kin are aware and will be provided with support.

A spokesperson said: "The officers in the vehicle were not injured in the collision and will be offered welfare support.

"As is standard practice following an incident in which there’s been a serious injury following police contact, we’ve made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

