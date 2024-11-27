90-year-old time capsule on display in Gloucestershire town 

Back in 1935, Station Master Cyril Feldwick placed a postage stamp and handwritten note in an old tobacco tin which was then hidden between a wall and window overlooking the station garden.

Unearthed 10 years ago and now belonging to Feldwick’s granddaughter, Bronwen Dale, the time capsule forms part of a display at the station called ‘Kemble Through The Ages’.

The exhibition offers a glimpse into the rich history of the railway and surrounding community.

Great Western Railway colleagues Al Watkins and Sarah Bennet came up with the idea.

Al, a customer sales advisor at Kemble, said: “The time capsule really is quite something. The Station Master placed a simple note and a postage stamp commemorating King George V and Queen Mary’s 25th Jubilee inside the tobacco tin. He joked that he ‘couldn’t afford to put a £1 note in the tin but hoped the Jubilee stamp would be useful’.

The time capsule is on display at the exhibition. Credit: GWR

“There’s so much else to see here, too. Kemble is such a beautiful station and we’re such a close-knit community. There’s such a wonderful collection of historic photographs and artefacts and we wanted to put them on display.”

Bronwen joined celebrations to launch the exhibition on Tuesday 26 November.

She said: “My mum actually remembered her dad writing the note and placing it in the tin. When it was found 10 years ago it was handed to mum, and when she passed away, I took possession of it. Donating it to this wonderful exhibition seemed the perfect thing to do.”

Great Western Railway Managing Director, Mark Hopwood, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who has supported this exhibition. A number of people have donated items that they’ve found or had in their possession for a number of years. It’s great to see so much commitment to this venture from the local community as well as from our own colleagues.”

Kemble Through The Ages also features a tribute to the Kemble Women’s Institute, photographs depicting village life through the 1940s-60s, a vast collection of railway memorabilia, plus a display honouring war heroes.