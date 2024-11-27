Play Brightcove video

Campaigners in the Forest of Dean are trying to raise £18,000 to build a permanent memorial to veterans of one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War, as Eli-Louise Wringe reports

The families of Gloucestershire troops who fought in the 1951 Battle of the Imjin River in South Korea have called for a memorial to them in the Forest of Dean.

Hundreds of them took part in the conflict, which is also known as the Battle of Solma-ri or Battle of Gloster Hill, in South Korea.

For four days, the Chinese People's Volunteer Army attacked United Nations Command positions on the lower Imjin River in an attempt to recapture the South Korean capital Seoul.

The Gloucestershire Regiment was vastly outnumbered by Chinese and North Korean forces. Among them were 15 young men from the Forest of Dean.

Hundreds of troops from the Gloucestershire Regiment were vastly outnumbered. Credit: English Pathe

The British Army Museum has described it as "the bloodiest engagement endured by the British Army since the Second World War."

Dave Gardiner, from Ruardean in the Forest of Dean, was just 20 years old when he went to war. Though he survived the battle, he was captured and held in a prisoner-of-war camp for years.

His niece Lynne Lambert said: "They weren't experienced soldiers at all. Just young men who found themselves in this awful situation fighting for their lives and fighting for freedom in a country so far away.

" It must have been absolutely horrific for them and I think they really deserve to be remembered. It really affected their lives so personally. They weren't the same people when they came back as they were when they left."

Dave's brother Andrew said: "I waved him off in 1950 and I met him four years later when they returned. He'd been so ill-treated in the prison camp.

" A lot of them would never speak about it. But Dave would. He would tell you if you wanted to know. He would tell you each and every aspect of it.

" I think you can judge somebody by the peers around him. They regarded him - it's very difficult to talk about - they regarded him as the bravest of the brave. So do I."

The British were eventually forced to retreat, but their battle bought the UN forces crucial time to regroup and protect Seoul from communist attack.

More than 1,000 men of the British 29th Brigade died and the Gloucestershire Regiment bore the brunt with 620 soldiers killed, wounded, or missing.

So great was their sacrifice that the site was later renamed Gloster Hill and a memorial was erected in honour of those who fought.

Plans for a memorial in the Forest of Dean

There are now plans for a special memorial closer to home - in the Cyril Hart arboretum in the Forest of Dean.

Roger Deeks, the vice lord-lieutenant of Gloucestershire, said these veterans have been "somewhat forgotten for a long time" here in the UK.

He said: "The last veteran - Roy Mills - was still alive when we started the project. He died very sadly five weeks ago so now they've all gone, the ones who lived in the Forest.

" That becomes a really important time to remember them and to have a memorial where young people can come and learn about the sacrifices they made."

Roy was 20 when he was deployed. He died on 14 October this year at the age of 92. His family is now backing the campaign for a memorial.

Roy Mills, the last veteran, died on 14 October this year at the age of 92. Credit: Andrew Gardiner

Roy's son Andrew said: "They were in the brunt of the fighting right at the front. And the stories my Dad told me about it - they were so brave and I just think they should be recognised more."

The memorial was inspired by the archway Roy, Dave and the other prisoners of war passed through on their way to freedom. Andrew Gardiner helped design it in his brother's memory.

He said: "In a few years, many of us won't be here but if we've got this beautiful memorial in this beautiful setting here, in one of the oldest arboretums in the country… We need the funding and it's so important that we've done it."

Lynne said: "We really need to do them justice and have a place where they can be remembered. It’s part of our history."

The fundraising target to build the memorial is £18,000. Those wishing to donate can do so via the Imjin Veterans’ Memorial page on the Forest of Dean District Council website.