Watch: Lydney RFC's clubhouse was completely submerged by floodwater following Storm Bert

A rugby club which was badly damaged by flooding caused by Storm Bert has said the response from people offering to help with the clean-up operation has been "incredible".

Lydney RFC, in Gloucestershire, was left completely underwater after the River Lyd burst its banks following torrential rain on Sunday 24 November.

Water several inches deep entered the clubhouse, changing rooms and kitchen and also covered the pitches.

Chairman Duncan Sleeman said it is the third "devastating" flood to affect the club in the past four years.

"We had previously installed some flood defences to help protect the clubhouse, but the severity of the weekend's storm meant the water rose above the defences," he said.

Lydney RFC said the clubhouse was completely submerged by floodwater Credit: Lydney RFC

The club said a huge clean-up operation is underway, and it has been "overwhelmed" by the number of people who have stepped in to try and get the club up and running again ahead of its match against Exmouth at the weekend.

"It brings a tear to your eye when you see people willing to come and help to get the club going again," Roger Pike, media manager at Lydney RFC, said.

"It's so overwhelming. Some of the people down there who've been mopping up the water are well into their 70s. That's what is quite inspiring - when you see somebody of that age coming down to help."

He added: "We've had all sorts of people contact us, offering to give their time for free. It's heartwarming to see.

"The rugby club is the heart and soul of the town. Everybody knows everybody and they just want to help."

Lydney RFC said it is hoping to have the club up and running again ahead of its match on Sunday Credit: Lydney RFC

Mr Pike said he believes it will cost around £10,000 to repair the damage caused by the flooding, adding it is "heartbreaking" for the club.

He said the club will then need to spend around £50,000 to try to protect it from future flooding.

"We cannot survive if we're not protected," he said. "We're not cash-rich and we survive from year to year.

"It's going to take a big fundraising effort to try and protect ourselves from future flooding," he said.