A police officer has been sentenced to an 18-month community order for shoplifting from a supermarket in North Devon.

Police Constable Christopher Spence, 44, was seen on CCTV placing a number of goods in his rucksack at a Lidl in Bideford but only paid for one item.

The officer , who was off duty at the time of the offence, is now subject to misconduct proceedings within the force. He has been suspended from duty since his arrest.

Spence had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from a shop on Monday 12 February.

He appeared before Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday 26 November for sentencing and was given an 18-month community order.

Play Brightcove video

H was also told to do 150 hours unpaid work, pay £300 towards prosecution costs within 12 months, as well as a victim surcharge and £30 compensation to the store.

Following sentencing, Superintendent Toby Davies, Commander in North and West Devon, said: "We are deeply disappointed by the actions of Chris Spence, particularly given his neighbourhood role within the community.

"First and foremost, I want to assure our community that the action of one individual does not reflect the values or integrity of our local officers.

"We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of trust and confidence in the community we serve, and I would like to assure the public that such incidents are rare.

"This behaviour undermines all those officers who behave to the highest standards day in, day out, keeping our area safe.

"As we move forwards, we will continue to be open and transparent, and hold ourselves accountable, and we will work hard to ensure that the actions of one individual does not undermine the confidence and trust we have worked so hard to build."