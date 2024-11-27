One-eyed rescue cat now living the high life with own 'work from home' office

A rescue cat who had to have his right eye removed after suffering from severe cat flu is now living the high life, with his very own work-from-home office.

The RSPCA said Bertie, previously known as Beetle, was just 12 weeks old when he came into the West Hatch Animal Centre, in Taunton, from owners who were struggling with the number of cats they had.

Once in the animal rescue centre's care, "it became clear he had severe cat flu which had damaged his right eye and had to be removed," the charity said.

After recovering from surgery "extremely well", Bertie was adopted by Hannah Lawson, from Taunton, who said he quickly became "part of the family".

Mrs Lawson said Bertie enjoys playing with her two teenage sons then curling up on her lap at the end of the day Credit: RSPCA

Mrs Lawson said: "Bertie is a superstar. He ticks all the boxes as a family cat. He has a great personality, is very playful and loving, and will jump up almost charging at me for cuddles."

"Being a one-eyed cat doesn't affect him too much," Mrs Lawson added.

"He won't spot us until we're on his correct side, but otherwise you wouldn't know. He chases things very well, from his toys to spiders around the house, and I don't think it will impact him going outside in future either."

Mrs Lawson, who lives with her husband Andy, and their two children Ollie, 16, and James, 15, said Bertie also enjoys using the cat-sized mouse-style tunnel which they built for their previous rescue cat.

Mrs Lawson said Bertie enjoys using the special cat-sized mouse hole Credit: RSPCA

Mrs Lawson said they've also created an "office" for him out of an old cardboard box.

"My husband Andy works from home, so we wanted to give Bertie an office too so they could both work from home together - except all Bertie does is sleep in it," Mrs Lawson said.

"We had a delivery of a box of wine and my husband converted it into a cosy space for Bertie's 'office,' even adding accurate office hours on the front which the kids found very funny.

"Bertie is well and truly spoiled. He looks very needy with his one eye but in reality, he's as happy as larry now."