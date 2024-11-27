Three people have been hurt - one of them seriously - after a car crashed into a temporary building at Torbay Hospital.

Fire crews, police and the ambulance service were called to the scene shortly before 11am on Wednesday 27 November.

Nearby roads were closed off but have since reopened. The hospital's 'Car Park A' remains closed.

A spokesperson on behalf of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said: “There has been a road traffic incident at our Torbay Hospital site this morning, Wednesday 27 November, and emergency services including the police are at the scene.“As a result of this, Car Park A remains closed as does the access road to the Acute Medical Unit (AMU); the AMU itself though is unaffected.“This incident will impact on public access to our on-site parking at the hospital, therefore we ask that patients consider using public transport where possible to attend appointments.“At this time we are unable to share further information in relation to the number of people involved or possible injuries.“We will directly contact patients if their appointments will be impacted by this incident.”

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said a vehicle collided with a portable cabin on site.

"On arrival, the driver was already free and clear but two people were trapped under the car," the fire service added.

They confirmed crews were able to rescue the casualties and handed over to the ambulance service and police.

Devon and Cornwall Police said one person has suffered serious injuries while the other two people were described as being "walking wounded".