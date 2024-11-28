The acting chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been suspended for alleged breaches of professional standards.

In a press release, the office for the region's police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez said the force had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC has confirmed it will investigate the allegations and the commissioner said she will announce interim leadership arrangements in due course.

Colwell suspected of using work mobile phone to 'exchange personal messages'

The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from the Devon & Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner on Monday 25 November we have started an independent investigation into the conduct of acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell.

"On Wednesday he was served a notice telling him he is being investigated for potential gross misconduct in respect of his use of a work issue mobile phone to exchange messages of a personal nature without a policing purpose.

"The notice also relates to his alleged conduct concerning a force disciplinary matter. Our investigation is in its very early stages.

"The serving of such a notice advises an officer their conduct is subject to investigation and does not necessarily mean that any proceedings will follow.”

Colwell has seven days to make representations

Ms Hernandez said: “Sadly it has been my duty to suspend A/CC Jim Colwell and refer this matter to the IOPC.

"Suspension is a neutral act to enable an independent and thorough investigation to take place.

"It has no bearing on any indication that the allegations will be upheld and should not be seen as such.

“A/CC Colwell has seven days to make representations to me relating to his suspension.

“As required for any suspension of a senior officer, I have this morning informed the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel of my decision and fully understand that there may be concerns within the force, in our communities and with our partners in relation to this suspension.

"I share those concerns and resolving leadership issues in the force remains my most pressing priority."

Chief Constable Will Kerr is still suspended after an investigation was opened in 2023 into "serious allegations of sexual offences” in Northern Ireland, which he denies.

Who is acting chief constable Jim Colwell?

According to the Devon and Cornwall Police website, Jim Colwell joined the force in 2001 at the age of 27 as a bobby on the beat in Plymouth.

He had graduated from Leicester University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications and Sociology, and a post-graduate Diploma in Security and Risk Management.

He's led investigations into high profile cases like the fatal speedboat incident in Padstow, and coordinated the response to major incidents including homicides and kidnaps across the force.

He was promoted to chief superintendent in April 2016, when he took on the role of BCU commander for Devon.

He was then temporarily promoted to assistant chief constable in January 2018, with responsibility for local policing and connectivity. In July 2019, Jim Colwell was promoted to the assistant chief constable.

He then became the acting chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police in July 2023.