Independent retailers on a town's high street are coming together to encourage people to shop locally, as online retail giants try to tempt shoppers with Black Friday deals.

Around 30 shops in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, are staying open late on Thursday 28 November to showcase their products as part of the 'Colour Thursday' event.

Samantha Whiteside, shop manager at Henrietta's House, an independent business which sells traditional children's toys, said the event aims to offer an "antidote" to Black Friday.

"Tetbury is full of independent businesses, and it's a chance for us to all come together to showcase what a great town it is and how unique we all are," she said.

Ms Whiteside added: "We want to make the high street a great place for people to come and shop, with a diverse range of retailers that offer something for everyone.

"In the last 12 months, we have gained a lot of new independent businesses, and the more shops we have, the more people come in, so for us, it makes a huge difference."

Local artist Brian Van Zyl has drawn a map to illustrate the shops taking part Credit: Patsy Robertson

The event was inspired by 'Colour Friday', a national campaign launched in 2021 which aims to redistribute some of the money spent on Black Friday to independent retailers.

Local artist Brian Van Zyl has created a special hand-drawn map illustrating all the independent retailers taking part in the event.

Patsy Robinson, owner of spa and hair salon Mayfair and Grace, said independent businesses play a vital role in supporting the town.

"We employ 12 people, which is quite a lot for a small town. And obviously that means we support 12 people's livelihoods," she said.

"Businesses are fragile at the moment and if we don't have support from our local community, or even the wider community, the businesses won't be here for when they need them."

Patsy Robertson runs an independent hair and spa salon in Tetbury Credit: Patsy Robertson

Ms Robinson said that as well as opening late, they will be offering complimentary gift wrapping for customers to provide a "personal touch."

"What small businesses can offer, is individual service," she said. "We really do give a bit more because we care about our customers."

She added: "We can help tailor things to people's budgets, make it look really special and go the extra mile."