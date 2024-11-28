Sir Ed Davey has joined the race for this year's Christmas number one with a charity single written and performed by young carers from across the West Country.

The Liberal Democrat leader has released 'Love is Enough' with Bath Philharmonia's Young Carers' Choir, drawing on his own time as a teenage chorister while also caring for his mum who had terminal cancer.

It's believed Sir Ed is the first politician to make a bid for the coveted Christmas number one spot.

"When I sang 'In the Bleak Mid-Winter' in my local church in 1978, neither I nor my brothers nor my mum fully appreciated how much our lives were all about to change," the Lib Dem leader said.

"For mum’s cancer was getting worse and I was becoming a young carer. The next two and a half years before my mother eventually died were extremely tough, but they were also full of love.

"When I heard the opening lyrics to ‘Love is Enough’ - 'every second we have left is worth a thousand others' - they struck home and meant so much."

Sir Ed is now the leader of the third largest party in the House of Commons, after an election campaign full of water-based stunts.

Sir Ed has always spoken openly about his own experience as a young carer. Credit: Harry Moon

He also spoke publicly about how he juggles being a politician with caring for his young son, who is severely disabled.

The festive single has been supported by the Carers Trust and aims to pay tribute to those who carry the responsibility of caring for a loved one.

He said: "It was a joy to spend time with this amazing group of young carers, to see their incredible talents, energy and love.

"With the wonderful Bath Philharmonia, they have created something that I’m sure will strike a chord not only with other young carers - often invisible in our communities - but also with all carers and families.

"I hope people listen to this song and download it and are as impressed as I am by the amazing talent of these young carers.

"I hope people take some time this Christmas to think about this amazing group of people who look after their loved ones from such an early age.

"This time of year is tough for all carers, particularly young ones - let's put them in the spotlight."

The original writers of 'Love is Enough' met with young carers from Bristol, Somerset, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset to record the song with an orchestra, 20 singers, and Sir Ed.

All money raised from downloads and streams of the charity single will go to the Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia.

