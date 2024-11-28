The owners of a family-run ferry company that operates on Devon’s River Exe say they are "devastated" after a fire destroyed their boat.

Firefighters from Dawlish and an RNLI crew from Exmouth were called into action after the Starcross to Exmouth ferry caught fire yesterday (Wednesday 27 November).

Nobody was on board the vessel at the time, but it had to be towed away after the blaze was extinguished.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Starcross to Exmouth Ferry described the fire as "devastating".

Fire crews tackle the blaze on board the board, which needed to be towed away. Credit: RNLI Exmouth

" Unfortunately, we’ve heard the horrible news whilst being away that Princess Marina has caught fire," they said.

" We would just like to thank everyone involved who helped get the fire under control whilst we’re not there. It’s much appreciated in such a devastating time for us."

The fire service said it used a local tugboat to tackle the blaze on the diesel-powered vessel, before switching to using the Exmouth lifeboat.

Exmouth RNLI added: "Although we are glad that no one was injured, it was a very sad day on the river with such a historic vessel being destroyed and the subsequent impacts to this family business."