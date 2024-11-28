Cornwall's pro cycling team Saint Piran has announced its closure after eight years.

The team has had a number of high profile cyclists including Chris Opie, Harry Tanfield, and Charlie Tanfield but has had a "tough season."

In a statement, the club said: "M ore recently turbulent media coverage hitting sponsorship opportunities for next year" had led to the decision not to compete in 2025.

In October it was confirmed a formal investigation was being launched by cycling governing body the UCI, into the alleged use of non-compliant Chinese bikes by the team during the 2022 season, as reported by Cycling Weekly.

The announcement that Saint Piran would no longer be competing came in a detailed statement from the Bissoe based team, which said it had been an "incredibly difficult decision" to close.

The Saint Piran Men’s UCI Continental Cycling Team was established in 2020 after five years of development.

Saint Piran also has a Women’s Elite Race Team and Women’s Elite Mountain Bike Team as well as two feeder teams.

Saint Piran team training in 2021 Credit: ITV News

The Saint Piran full statement can be read here: "The UK Elite Cycling scene remains a crown jewel in the landscape of international sport and a golden opportunity for investment.

"More riders in the World Tour Peloton than ever before, World and Olympic medalists and the development of cycling infrastructure across the UK are incredible achievements. Saint Piran Pro Cycling has contributed in all three of these.

"There is a bright future for UK cycling.At Saint Piran Pro Cycling, we have looked closely at how we can move forward and continue to grow.

"Over the past six months, the senior team at Saint Piran has undertaken a strategic review analysing how we can increase the opportunities for some of the UK’s brightest talents and inspire more to get on bikes to take up our incredible sport.

"To achieve both we have to move to the next level. It is no longer possible for any professional sports team to stand still.

"But that exciting future will happen without Saint Piran Pro Cycling. With a tough season behind us, and more recently turbulent media coverage hitting sponsorship opportunities for next year, it has been decided that Saint Piran Pro Cycling UCI Continental Team and Saint Piran WRT Elite Development Team will not take to the startline in 2025.

" This has been an incredibly difficult decision for all at Saint Piran but one that we believe is right. While the Saint Piran door closes, another opens for a team wishing to step into our shoes, it is an incredible opportunity.

"Saint Piran has proved that you can successfully run an independent UCI Continental Team in the UK and take on some of the biggest challenges and teams in the World.

"Unfortunately for us, the stars did not align in 2024 and it has taken its toll. Bad luck, poor health and an unfair reminder we have made mistakes over the eight years of development have contributed to this decision.

"The Saint Piran cycling brand will continue to develop and grow in the cycling sector and beyond. The brand goes from strength to strength year on year, providing a high-quality cycling-based experience.

"Sadly the UK cycle industry is not strong enough as yet and the business is still in its infancy to be in a position to underpin the demands of UCI Continental racing as it stands today.

"Before some in our sport celebrate and no doubt sensationalise the closure of the team, it is important to understand how much has been invested in getting this small team to a place at the UCI table. Our decision has a much wider impact that deserves more discussion than just sensationalised headlines.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who played a part in our growth and success over our eight years. It could not have been possible without you.''