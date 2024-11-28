Two police officers have been served with misconduct notices following the death of a 17-year-old girl who fled a police car and was killed by a vehicle on the M5 in Somerset, the Independent Office for Police Conduct has said.

Tamzin Hall was being taken to custody on the night of 11 November when officers pulled over for “safety reasons,” the IOPC said, adding she had been handcuffed with her hands in front of her and had an officer sitting beside her at the time.

She fled the stationary marked police car on the northbound carriageway and died after being hit by a car on the southbound carriageway.

Regional director David Ford: "My thoughts and sympathies remain with Tamzin’s family and friends, and everyone affected by the tragic events of that evening.

" We have met with Tamzin’s family to offer our condolences and to outline how our investigation will progress. We will provide them with regular updates as our inquiries continue.

" Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place, from the time of Tamzin’s arrest, to how events unfolded a short time later on the M5."