Six-time Brit Award winner RAYE has been announced as the first headliner for Cornwall's Boardmasters Festival in 2025.

The star is the most awarded artist in a single night in BRITS history and has three GRAMMY nominations.

Also topping the bill are The Prodigy who make their Boardmasters debut. The band are renowned for their iconic tracks ‘Omen’, ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe'.

The acts are amongst the first wave of artists revealed for the festival in 2025, including London Grammar, Maribou State, Wet Leg, Nelly Furtado, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, and Natasha Bedingfield.

Boardmasters organisers have also announced enhanced security measures following a crowd collapse at The Point Stage at this year's festival.

Seven festival-goers required hospital treatment and a planned set by DJ and producer Sammy Virji had to be cancelled.

Boardmasters Festival Credit: Boardmasters/MattEachus

Organisers say next year there will be a 20% increase in security across the site, an increase in the number of Wi-Fi hot spot zones in the arenas and campsites, and 25 more entry search lanes to allow for more thorough searches without increasing wait times.

The festival will also have double the number of elevated watchtower locations in the campsites with a 24-hour security presence, and a 50% increase in high visibility security patrols in campsites both day and night.

Boardmasters says it will also be hosting parent webinars with It Happens Education covering topics such as festival safety, drugs and alcohol, sex and consent.

These are taking place on Wednesday 11th December 2024 at 7pm, with others to be announced in 2025. You can sign up here.

The surf and music festival will be taking place from 6-10 August 2025 across two sites at Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach in Cornwall.

Tickets for Boardmasters 2025 go on sale at 10am, Friday 29 November 2024, with pre-sale tickets from Thursday 28 November.