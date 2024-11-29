Man admits murdering 28-year-old woman in Gloucester

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 28-year-old woman in Gloucester.

Zanele Sibanda was stabbed to death at the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road, in Tredworth, at around 1:45am on Tuesday 27 August.

Tanaka Zivanai, of Dora Walk, Tredworth, was arrested and charged the following day with her murder.

During a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 27 November, the 32-year-old pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Zivanai, who appeared by video link from prison, is due to be sentenced on 14 January 2025.