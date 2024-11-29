A man from South Gloucestershire has been jailed after stabbing a woman multiple times and leaving her in a wheelchair.

On the morning of Monday 11 September last year, police were called by ambulance crews to the home of 56-year-old Ashley Joyner, in Shortwood Road, Pucklechurch.

He had stabbed a 39-year-old woman six times and she was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The attack has left the woman with partial hearing loss and in need of a wheelchair.

Joyner was arrested by police and charged the following day.

Following a four-day trial, the jury found Joyner guilty of attempted murder.

He was sentenced to 27 years in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 26 November.

At the hearing, the judge ssaid Joyner had intended to kill the woman – and he thought he had killed her.

In a statement which was read out in court on her behalf, the victim said: "This incident has changed my life.

" I do not know or understand why this has happened to me. I am now very fearful of men and will never trust a man again.

" Due to the incident, it is unlikely I will have full use of my right leg and now have partial hearing in my right ear. I will never be able to work again and will have to use a wheelchair to get about.

" What kind of a selfish, manipulating person he is. I cannot call him human or indeed an animal."

Joyner was also sentenced to eight months in prison, to run concurrently to the other sentence, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The second charge related to an incident at a social club in Pucklechurch in July last year, where Joyner had hit a man over the head with a bottle in an unprovoked attack.

DC Mike Tarling said: “Joyner’s horrific and violent actions against the victim have had a lasting impact and has forever changed her life.

“She has displayed immense courage and bravery throughout this investigation and I commend her for how she has carried herself throughout, while recovering from these dreadful injuries inflicted upon her.

“Joyner poses a significant risk to the public and I am pleased that such a dangerous offender will be in prison for many years to come.”