Higher flood defence gates have been installed at Avonmouth Dock to protect South West homes and businesses.

The new gates are part of a wider project to protect the region from rising flood risks and create new jobs.

Upon full completion in 2026-27, the flood defences will shield more than 2,500 homes and businesses from tidal flooding and create up to 12,000 new jobs across the West of England.

The previous gates, which were nearing the end of their operational lifespan, formed the main entrance to Avonmouth Port.

It is hoped the new gates will provide flood defence protection for the next 60 years. Credit: ASEA

‘Crucial for Bristol’s economic future’

“These new gates, alongside the wider ASEA project, will provide robust flood protection for at least 60 years,” Cllr Andrew Brown, from Bristol City Council, said.

“This initiative is crucial for Bristol’s economic future, giving businesses the confidence to invest in the Enterprise Area and helping to create new jobs.”

Bristol City Council, South Gloucestershire Council and the Environment Agency are leading the project and contributed a total of £6.8 million towards the new gates.

In addition to flood protection, the project will also create over 80 hectares of wetland habitats at Northwick and Hallen, providing essential roosting sites for wildlife.

This equates to an area roughly the size of 112 football pitches supporting the region’s ecological diversity.