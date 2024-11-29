Wildlife experts have found no further evidence of mice living on the Isles of Scilly following a sighting report.

An “intensive incursion response” was carried out by The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust and Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) after possible signs of a mouse were found on the island of St Agnes in October.

The island had previously been declared rodent-free after an eradication programme in 2016 to protect its population of storm petrels.

The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust said it would increase monitoring and reduce its use of rodenticide until the new year when it plans to stop the operation.

“We are adapting our response weekly, based on the latest data from the island and the advice of our experts, following our St Agnes Biosecurity Plan,” the trust said.

“We will be scaling up our monitoring and reducing our rodenticide use in the coming weeks with the plan to decommission in the New Year.

“We are hugely grateful to the community of St Agnes for their co-operation and support. We would also like to thank our volunteers from both the RSPB and the Wildlife Trust for all the time they've put in.”