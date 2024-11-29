Swindon South's MP is the new Transport Secretary.

Downing Street announced the appointment on X on Friday 29 November.

It comes after Louise Haigh resigned from the role after it emerged she had incorrectly told police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she said she is “totally committed to our political project” but believes “it will be best served by my supporting you from outside Government”.

Sky News and the Times newspaper reported on Thursday 28 November that in 2014 she pleaded guilty to an offence after she was "mugged" the year prior.

She had initially reported to police that her work phone device had been stolen, but claims she discovered "some time later" that the device had not been taken and that she had made a "genuine mistake", from which she "did not make any gain".

“The original work device being switched on triggered police attention and I was asked to come in for questioning. My solicitor advised me not to comment during that interview and I regret following that advice."

She added: “I remain totally committed to our political project, but I now believe it will be best served by my supporting you from outside Government.

In a reply, the Prime Minister wrote: “Thank you for all you have done to deliver this Government’s ambitious transport agenda.

“You have made huge strides to take our rail system back into public ownership through the creation of Great British Railways, investing £1 billion in our vital bus services and lowering cost for motorists.

“I know you still have a huge contribution to make in the future.”

