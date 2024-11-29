Woman killed loving husband and text mum saying 'I've done something awful'

A woman who fatally stabbed her husband at their Somerset home has been found guilty of his murder.

Henri Kekkonen died on 9 May at the couple's home in Dunford Terrace, Baltonsborough.

His wife, Christine Kekkonen, stabbed her husband in the neck. The 36-year-old claimed she did not intend to injure him, but a jury at Bristol Crown Court found her guilty of murder on on Friday 29 November following a trial.

The jury heard Mr Kekkonen was attacked at some point between 4pm and 4.20pm that day.

At 4.21pm Mrs Kekkonen sent a text message to her mum saying: "Mum, please get the police here now. Please. I’ve done something awful."

Her dad then called for an ambulance, and police were informed.

Henri Kekkonen died on 9 May this year. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Within 15 minutes, emergency services were at the couple's home. Henri died at the scene.

A search of the house led to the discovery of a knife. Mrs Kekkonen was arrested on suspicion of murder and later charged.

Detective Superintendent Lorett Spierenburg, the senior investigating officer, said: "Henri was a loving husband who aged 41 had so much more life to live. Those opportunities were cruelly taken from him.

"Christine Kekkonen is clearly a vulnerable woman, but her actions that afternoon have cut short the life of a man who completely doted on her.

"I am pleased for Henri's family that the woman responsible for his death has today been convicted of his murder and my thoughts remain with them."

Mrs Kekkonen will be sentenced on Friday 28 March next year.