Watch Kathy Wardle's report here.

It's famously known as mainland Britain's most southerly post office, but the future of the Lizard village branch is now uncertain.

Tenants Ken and Linda Trott have decided to retire after running the historic post office for nearly 40 years.

The premises are for sale, but the couple have struggled to find anyone else to take on their much-loved business.

Ken Trott told ITV News: "There's so much history. It's been a post office since 1898, there's a lot of history tied in the place.

"It'll be really sad for it to stop.”

Linda & Ken Trott Credit: ITV News

At almost 80, Ken says recent health problems have meant the job is too tiring and the time has come for the couple to stop working.

He said: "It's very much bittersweet. I love the job, I loved the work until very recently, until I started finding it a struggle, really."

Linda says it will be a sad day when they close.

“I’ve got mixed feelings about going," she said. "It's quite emotional. We've been here for so long, it's quite hard to let it go."

A pair of antique Thornton scales still in use at The Lizard Post Office Credit: ITV News

The historic branch is full of postal antiques that Ken likes to use when serving customers.

"I've still got some very old balance scales that I use for weighing bundles of notes and comparing weight on airmail letters and so on," he said. "It’s just nice using the old stuff."

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Len and Linda Trott have served The Lizard community for 36 years.

"They have now decided to take a well-earned retirement. We want to sincerely thank this couple for their long and loyal service and for going above and beyond for their customers.

“The vacancy is currently being advertised on our website www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would welcome interest from retailers.

"In the interim the nearest alternative branch is at Ruan Minor, or at Mullion. The Lizard Post Office closes on Wednesday 4 December at 5pm.”