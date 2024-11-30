A four-year-old boy from Cornwall, who was born with half a heart, has switched on the Christmas lights in Camborne.

Louis Hood has a life-limiting condition and has undergone three open heart surgeries in his short life.

As a local hero, hundreds gathered to watch him play his role in lighting up the town's streets on Friday 29 November.

He enjoyed every moment in the spotlight, waving to the crowd and wishing them all a Happy Christmas.

Jodie Hood, Louis' mother, said: "With Louis and his special heart, hopefully he is here forever, but every moment counts.

"It's about making special memories with him and this is one of those moments we can really treasure.

"Louis is a real cheeky chap, he loves to act out scenes from his favourite movies. He's just such a character, everyone who meets him loves him.

"He really just lights up every room he goes in."

Louis has undergone three open-heart surgeries in his short life. Credit: Jodie Hood

One of Louis' dreams is to go to Disneyland and thanks to the local community donating to Jodie's fundraiser, this dream will become a reality before Christmas.

Jodie said she is so grateful to the people of Camborne and Redruth for supporting her little boy.

Commenting on the festive evening, Anna Pascoe, the manager of BID Camborne, said: "This is all about the spirit of Christmas. It was so heartwarming to hear little Louis' story.

"He is such a little showman and he really just wanted to make memories with his family - and this has been part of making his dream come true."