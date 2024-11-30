A Cornish rail line will be closed for at least a week after a small stretch of the bank which holds it in place collapsed.

Emergency repairs will now be carried out on the track near St Blazey, which will close the Newquay line until at least Friday 6 December.

The line has been shut as part of the Mid Cornwall Metro project, but was due to reopen on Sunday 1 December.

Explaining the closure, Network Rail said: "Engineers working on the line discovered that a significant amount of ballast - the stones which hold the tracks in place - near St Blazey, had become displaced and as a result repairs must be carried out before trains can run again.

"The line is currently shut while engineers lay new track into Newquay station as part of the Mid Cornwall Metro project and was due to reopen on Sunday 1 December.

"The issue with the ballast is not related to this planned engineering work, which is running on schedule.

"Passengers are advised that rail replacement services currently operating during the engineering work will continue to the same timetable.

"These have been updated in industry systems and will be available from Saturday 30 November."

Simon Gillibrand, Network Rail’s head of metro railway operations, added: “We’re sorry for the disruption as a result of the emergency repair work taking place on the Newquay line.

“Safety is our top priority and we need to close the line while these repairs are carried out to ensure that everyone remains safe while travelling. We will do all we can to reopen the line as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these vital repairs.”