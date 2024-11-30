A popular beauty spot in Gloucestershire has been saved from possible development by a dedicated local group- in what could be one of the biggest community purchases in the country.

When residents and leaders in Stroud discovered that Thrupp Farm, which is home to Heavens Valley, was coming up for sale they gathered around a pub table to come up with an action plan to try and save it from developers.

From that, the Heavens Valley Community Benefit Society was born. Following 13 months of campaigning, it purchased Thrupp Farm on Wednesday 27 November.

The purchase cost £850,000 including legal fees. £300,000 of that was raised in donations and share sales.

It's thought that Thrupp Farm, which is 102 acres, now makes up around a third of community owned land in the country.

Karen Thomas, the director of Heavens Valley Community Benefit Society told ITV West Country: "It's almost 13 months to the day from when a few local residents and concerned people got together around a pub table because we'd heard there was a chance that Thrupp Farm, was coming up for sale.

"We decided to see what we could do about it and from that we set up a community benefit society. From that, we got charitable status and then we put in a bid to buy the land."

Despite the fact that the community benefit society wasn't the highest bidder, the landowner chose it to take on the Thrupp Farm.

Karen added: "We raised nearly 300 thousand pounds in just under two months, all from people in the community who've wanted to donate.

"Then we've received £550 thousand in bridging loans from two committed members of the local community who have stepped in to help us- which we'll repay over the next two years."

Speaking of the joy the community now feels, Karen said : "It's an amazing feeling. It's been real people power. We've got 1700 people plus subscribing to us and nearly 700 shareholders in our community benefit society."

The Heavens Valley Community Benefit Society plans a full ecological survey of the site in the spring to better understand it.

Karen added: "We're just going to take a breath now. We have got several ideas of what we'd like to do here.

"I'd like to thank every single person who donated to us or has volunteered for us or has bought a share or come to an event.

"I'd also like to thank the rest of the team. People have worked really hard to make this happen when they have full time jobs and families. We've just had incredible support."

All supporters have been invited to a celebration event, at 10:30am on Sunday 8 December.