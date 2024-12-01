Two young children, including a baby, have been taken to hospital following a car crash at a Christmas Market.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was called to a report of a low-speed collision on Chipping Sodbury High Street, at around midday on Sunday 1 December.

The driver, believed to be a man in his 80s, collided with seven pedestrians while manoeuvring out of a parking space, police said.

Officers said two young children were taken to hospital, while five adults were treated at the scene.

ITV News understands nobody has suffered either life-threatening or life-changing injuries in the incident.

"We'd like to reassure people that despite the large emergency response no one is currently described as having either life-threatening or life-changing injuries," a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any footage which could help, and who has not spoken with officers at the scene is asked to contact the police," the force added.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the organisers confirmed the event was still continuing.

They said: "We have been advised by the police not to cancel today's event, so the remainder of the High Street from Hobbs House Bakery down towards Broad Street and Horse Street is still open.

"We would ask anyone attending today to please not take photos of the incident, and not speculate on social media as we work the emergency services to help those people who need assistance."

