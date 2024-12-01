A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital with injuries described as "critical" after colliding with a car in Taunton.

Emergency services were called to the A38 Bridgwater Road near the junction with A358 Toneway at around 6:45am on Sunday 1 December.

Avon and Somerset Police said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with critical injuries. Officers have contacted their next of kin.

The force said the driver of the car involved was uninjured.

Bridgwater Road is likely to be closed between Laxton Road and the Toneway for much of the morning and people are urged to seek alternative routes, police said.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with the investigation to contact the force.

