The theft of a dog which is one of the rarest breeds in the world has sparked a police investigation.

Koda, a Catahoula leopard dog, was last seen some time between 3am and 5am on Thursday 24 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police say Koda was seen being "put into a car" near Plusha services in Launceston

The force is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

The Catahoula leopard is one of the rarest dog breeds in the world. Outside of their home state of Louisiana in the US, they are relatively uncommon.