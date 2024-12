Fireworks over Tewkesbury Abbey on the 5th Credit: Dave Cooper

Temperatures were all over the place through the month but there were some cold, frosty nights Credit: Simon James - Kenwith, North Devon

There were some sunny days too, making the autumn foliage pop here in Amberley, Gloucestershire Credit: Tony Walker

Then came the snow; initially across Gloucestershire around the third week of the month Credit: Pamela Brogan - Colesbourne

Snow settling in Bradley Stoke, Bristol Credit: Ruby Dymmock-Morgan

A snowy, frosted landscape looking back over towards Painswick, Gloucestershire Credit: Ant Walker

Later in the month the snow settled across Devon and Cornwall; here in Bellever Forest, Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton

A lot of snow in Princetown, Dartmoor Credit: Lorna Stroup Nilsson

Storm Bert then came to round off the month and bring a lot of rain and flooding Credit: Mark Passmore - Teignmouth, Devon

Waves from Storm Bert hitting Torcross, Devon Credit: Julia Kelland