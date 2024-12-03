Dozens of Santas have abseiled 60 feet down Cheddar Gorge for a charity fundraiser.

The event helped raise money for St Margaret's Hospice which is based in Taunton. The charity says the festive fundraiser was a huge success, raising more than £18,500.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: "It was a great way to celebrate the amazing work St Margaret's carries out across the whole of Somerset".

The oldest participant was 82-years-old Credit: St Margaret's Hospice

The oldest participant was 82-year-old Sam Westmacott from Watchet who described it as "quite an adrenaline rush".

The event was well supported by volunteers who, dressed as elves, helped to cheer on the 60 Santas taking part and ensure the day ran smoothly.

One of those taking part described it as "an unforgettable experience" Credit: St Margaret's Hospice

St Margaret’s provides end-of-life care to people in Somerset. Last Christmas, the charity raised more than £20,000 pounds by collecting used Christmas trees.

140 volunteers collected 1,600 trees in the county - raising vital funds to keep the services running.