A driver has caused "significant" damage to a bridge in Gloucestershire after allegedly speeding and ignoring road closures.

People in Lydney woke up on the morning of Tuesday 3 December to find the Newerne Street Bridge had been partially demolished overnight.

Newerne Street already had a number of road closure signs and barriers in force, which the driver is believed to have ignored before crashing into the bridge, Lydney Town Council said.

The local authority has confirmed the police and highways authorities are aware of the crash.

Large sections of the bridge are now crumbling away and barriers and police tape have been put up around the affected area.

Damage to the bridge caused by being struck by a vehicle overnight. Credit: BPM Media.

Mayor 'devastated' to hear crash has made 'an already fragile situation much worse'

Lydney Mayor Tasha Saunders said: “Arriving at work this morning, I was devastated to receive the call that the bridge was struck overnight by a driver who appears to have ignored all the road notices.

"Tragically, the vehicle hit the weakest part of the bridge—the very section we saw water pouring through last Sunday.

"It is heartbreaking to see that all the tireless efforts from our community to protect the bridge have been in vain.

The bridge has been cordoned off but the mayor has said they are now worried about the impact on businesses in the local area. Credit: BPM.

"My deepest concern now is for the businesses in our town, which were already grappling with the effects of flooding and the closure of the bridge.

"While we were still awaiting the safety report for the bridge, it is clear that this event has made an already fragile situation much worse. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work together to resolve this matter.”

The police are investigating the crash. Credit: BPM Media

A statement from Lydney Town Council said: "A vehicle has ignored the road closed signs and the barriers on Newerne Street allegedly speeding into the Newerne Street Bridge.

"This has caused significant damage to the bridge in town. We understand the concern this may cause for residents and visitors.

"Please rest assured that we have informed Gloucestershire Highways, the relevant authorities, and the police, who are all aware of the situation."Should you have any further queries regarding the bridge, please contact the Gloucestershire Highways helpline 08000 514 514."