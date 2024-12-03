M5 traffic live: Delays after crash on southbound carriageway between Junction 9 and 11
There are long delays on the M5 in Gloucestershire after two lorries crashed.
The southbound carriageway has been partially closed on Tuesday 3 December with traffic building between Junction 9 and 11A.
National Highways say the delays are adding around 50 minutes to drivers' journeys.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix posted an update, which reads: "Long delays and one lane closed due to accident.
"Two lorries are involved on M5 Southbound from J11 A40 (Gloucester / Golden Valley Bypass) to J11A A417 (Gloucester / Cirencester).
"Congestion to almost back to J9 (Tewkesbury)."