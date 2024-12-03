Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Ben McGrail speaks to Captain Godsal on his 100th birthday

A Royal Navy veteran who fought in Burma during the Second World War has been surprised for his 100th birthday by representatives of the King and the military.

Captain Walter Godsal now lives at Dunkirk Memorial House near Taunton but was born a century ago and has many stories to tell.

The centenarian was born on 3 December 1924, left his school, Eton College, in 1942 and joined the Royal Navy, taking part in a key battle aged just 21 years old.

Captain Godsal served as a midshipman on board the destroyed HMS Verulam, part of the 26th Destroyer Flotilla of the East Indies fleet.

Captain Godsal spent 37 years in the Royal Navy.

Eight days after VE Day (the end of the war in Europe), Captain Godsal took part in the Battle of the Malacca Strait, in which the Haguro, the flaghip of the Japanese Indian Ocean Fleet, was sunk.

The Second World War and VJ Day were still some three months away.

But now decades later, a surprise birthday celebration was thrown for Captain Godsal, which saw the pensioner being presented with a birthday from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The card was presented by the Monarch's representative in the county, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mr Ted Allen DL.

He was also greeted by Rear Admiral Ian Moncrieff CBE DL, who presented Captain Godsal with a letter of congratulations from the First Sea Lord, typically the highest ranking officer on active duty in the Royal Navy.

The card given to Captain Godsal, signed by the King and Queen.

"It was very nice to get the letter from the King and the Queen," Captain Godsal said.

"I very much appreciate it," he said regarding the surprise party.

"But also I wonder why everyone is making such a fuss about it, what, in fact, have I done? But I suppose the answer is: represent a lot of old people", he added.

Following the war, Captain Godsal continued to serve in the Royal Navy, eventually accruing 37 years.

He later took up porcelain repair and restoration, setting up a studio. He and his wife also set up a successful business hosting paying guests in their home in the Exmoor village of Winsford, and both took on active roles in village life.

Captain Godsal enjoyed his 100th birthday party Credit: ITV News

Captain Godsal was for many years treasurer and then Churchwarden at St Mary Magdalene Church in the village. His wife died in 2004.

David Godsal, his cousin, said: "I think his only regret now is that, of course, all of his contemporaries are now gone but that's the price you pay for getting to 100."

Captain Godsal is now one of the only surviving members of the Burma Star Association, where he has played an active part.

He moved to Dunkirk Memorial House this Autumn, one of six care homes run by the Royal British Legion, another charity that he has volunteered for.

Mr Ted Allen DL said: "These numbers [of veterans] are dwindling very, very fast and we should never, ever forget what they did for everybody in this country, to ensure our future and to give us this wonderful environment that we live in at the moment."

Despite turning 100-years-old, Captain Godsal remains in good health. His eyesight has started to deteriorate in the last few years and he was certified blind a year ago. He has both hips replaces and had a number of falls meaning he now uses a wheelchair.