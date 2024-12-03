Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV West Country reporter Max Walsh speaks to traders about the proposed changes

Traders in Bristol’s historic St Nicholas Market have warned some businesses could close if plans to significantly hike fees go ahead.

Bristol City Council is considering a number of options to increase the amount of income it receives from the market. It says it is currently £100,000 short of its target.

The market, which dates back to 1741, is home to 63 independent traders and last year attracted 3.7 million visitors.

Pablo Santos runs cake stall Crafty Beans he believes the proposed increase in fees comes at a difficult time for many of the businesses.

He said: “It will be very bad for us. At the moment due to the economic situation people are not spending very much, our margins are very low. A lot of places will close if these fees go up.”

Pablo Santos believes the fee hikes come at a difficult time for traders. Credit: ITV News

The glass arcade, where food and drink vendors operate, is seen to be the most lucrative. But the council says it currently pays the lowest fees on the site which is “not reasonable”.

Under proposals, license fees for stall holders could be increased by up to 10% as well as the introduction of a fee based on the turnover of food and drink traders. This could mean paying the council 15% of their turnover.

Jennifer Anderson, who has run Caribbean Wrap for more than twenty years, fears businesses could close.

She said: “I don’t agree with the rises. What we buy in is going up and up and up. We’re not making that much. It’s so wrong.

“I’ve heard a lot of people want to shut down and give up. I still enjoy what I’m doing. But it’s not about enjoyment anymore it’s about survival.”

Jennifer Anderson says it's about survival for many businesses. Credit: ITV News

Elsewhere in the market stallholders speak about a lack of investment in the market which has been going on for years.

Gareth Thorne, who owns Treasure Island Sweets, wants to see more money spent improving the infrastructure and the chance to open at night and on weekends.

He said: “If the council are going to increase the fees, we need to see a lot more. Sunday opening would be a start. It needs a lot of investment. You’ve only got to look around. The council are cutting back on everything.”

But David Jackson, who runs second hand bookshop Beware of the Leopard, is already thinking about selling up. He is reluctant to pay the council more money and is also frustrated with the empty stalls near his business.

He said: ”Lockdown murdered my business and I’ve just been building it back up and when I can get it to a point where it is feasible for someone to buy it, then I will just move on. I’m not the only one.”

Gareth Thorne would like to see more investment in the market. Credit: ITV News

Bristol City Council has said it will consult traders on any plans before a final decision is made.

Councillor Andrew Brown, Chair of the Economy and Skills Committee, said: “St Nicholas Market is a major cultural, business and tourism hub for the city and is recognised nationally as a destination for locally produced and sourced food, drink and goods. It is important that it can be financially sustainable to continue to provide opportunities for businesses to trade in the city.”

“We recognise that fee increases will have implications for stall holders and a review needs to be fair and viable for occupiers as well as the running of the market itself. The proposals the committee are being asked to consider include plans for a consultation period on options for fee structures within the market and this will be explored further by the committee in due course."