ITV News' Kathy Wardle spoke to those in charge at Newquay's Drop In and Share Centre.

A food bank and support centre in Cornwall will close due to a shortage of funding - with those in charge "incredibly worried" about support for local families in its absence.

Newquay's Drop In and Share Centre (DISC) has given out one million free meals over the last seven years and was given a King's Award for Voluntary Service in 2023.

However, the centre will close on the 1 January 2025, following a final Christmas toy and food giveaway.

Monique Collins, who has run the centre for seven years told ITV News West Country that she had "no other choice" saying: "When I made the decision, it wasn't an easy one to make, it was a very difficult decision.

"There is no funding for grassroots organisations like ourselves. Everyone signposts to us, and the demand has just outgrown what we can offer."

Monique has said she has already had to cut back the number of meals given out each week despite having 3000 people registered for help.

The centre provides free meals, toys, clothing, haircuts and also offers help with housing, debt and mental health issues. Credit: ITV News

"I’m incredibly worried especially when I look at the demand we’ve already got coming in for Christmas presents. There are so many families struggling with toys, with food, with gas, with electric - it’s like a gaping hole and it’s not being filled.

"It’s very worrying times for Newquay... I don’t know what the future holds... I’m glad that I could just make a slight bit of difference to people’s lives and that’s what I’m grateful for."

Carol Boyle, who works at DISC, said she was also worried about how local families would be supported when the charity closes: "We get homeless people, people that have nothing - just living in a bus shelter so they come in we obviously feed them, we've got young families fleeing domestic violence.

"It’s sad that we’re not going to be here anymore - I just hope that Newquay can support these people that are obviously in a lot of need."