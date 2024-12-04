An award-winning music charity in Plymouth which was under the threat of closure has had its future secured until at least March 2026.

Music Zone (PMZ) was founded in 1999, and since then has grown into a community hub.

The charity offers wide-ranging music workshops to people of all ages and abilities, including those with disabilities and neurological conditions.

In October the charity warned it was close to closing for good because costs have gone up in recent years and it was running out of money. It costs around £10,000 a month to run the workshops, maintain buildings and pay staff.

Now the trustees say that it will be able to stay open until March 2026 because of a number of successful grant applications and donations from supporters,

In a statement Chris Hunt, Chair of Trustees and Karl Meyer, Music Programme Director said: “This will enable PMZ to carry on delivering our current programme, expanding some of our delivery and allow us to explore some exciting and essential strategic organisational development.

“An exciting part of this will be working with our communities over the next year to better understand and respond to their needs, interests and most importantly throughout all of this continuing to make a difference with music.

"PMZ still really values everyone’s help and support, on any level and of any kind. Please continue to get in touch. We would love to hear from you. Thank you everyone for continuing to care so much.”

In October, when ITV West Country reported on the possible closure Jason Willingham, who takes his son Lucas to Sensory Sounds at PMZ said: "They have been a beacon of hope and joy and provided invaluable support, camaraderie.

"It's a safe space for individuals with disabilities to engage in recreational and social activities.

"With a severe lack of other suitable activities for children and young adults with complex medical disabilities within the city, I am deeply aware of the profound impact this possible closure will have on this group of people."