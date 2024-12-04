A Christmas lights trail in Devon is being vandalised "on a daily basis" and contractors repairing and checking the damage have also faced abuse, according to Torbay Council.

The damaged lights are part of the Bay of Lights Illumination Trail which has been coordinated by the council.

The council says it is working with agencies, including Devon and Cornwall Police, to identify and deal with the individuals that are responsible for the damage.

The council said: “We will be putting in place extra measures over the coming days to proactively deal with this unacceptable behaviour. If you spot anyone causing damage, please report it to the police.

“We would also like to remind people that all the light installations are there to be visually enjoyed and should not be touched or played with.”

The Bay of Lights includes a 1.5-mile Illumination Trail in Torquay which is now in its third year.

It’s a free event and lights up Torquay's seafront, Torre Abbey and the harbourside every evening until Thursday 2 January. The light installations will run daily from 4.30pm, with sound elements until 9.30pm and lighting until 11pm.

Eighteen large installations are part of the trail with a new LED light fountain, 1,000 colour changing hand placed flowers, pixel pads and a giant walk-through Christmas present.