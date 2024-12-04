Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report from Princetown.

A Dartmoor National Park visitor centre is going to close next year as the organisation says it is facing a half million pound shortfall in funding.The centre in Princetown, formerly the Duchy Hotel, is set to shut in March 2025 despite having 48,000 visitors last year.

The announcement has prompted concerns it could have a damaging effect on the area's economy with locals, business owners and councillors fearing a huge drop in tourists to the village.

"For Princetown it's going to be devastating" says Dartmoor Forest parish councillor Hazel Williams.

"It's a huge building central in the village. It brings between 50 and 80,000 visitors every year and for a village of this size that's immense."

Guesthouse owner Nikki Hirst says there is a "big fear" that without the centre the village will lost their tourists. Credit: ITV News

Nikki Hirst owns the Railway Ramblers Rest Guesthouse opposite the visitor centre with 90 percent of her guests staying to come visit the moors.

She said the Princetown Business Network were told earlier this year by Dartmoor National Park they had no plans to leave Princetown.

She said: "We were assured not to worry, the national park will make sure there's a presence in Princetown.

"We heard a lot about their strategy and their concern about the local community but now it just feels like it's lip service. Now it feels like we've not been told the truth."

The Duchy of Cornwall owns the former Hotel and the lease with Dartmoor National Park is coming to an end next year. But after a private meeting DNP decided not to renew its tenancy.

Proposals to close were first considered in 2022 but a one-off government grant enabled the centre to stay open.

The authority says Since 2010/2011 they have seen over 40% in real-term reductions in funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and one-off grants "do not provide long-term solutions".

The Chief Executive Kevin Bishop say they know it will affect Princetown but there is a "financial necessity" that's driving this decision Credit: ITV News

Chief Executive Kevin Bishop told ITV News West Country that "it's been a really difficult decision" but without a further government money they cannot afford to stay in the current building.

"We're looking at a number of options of how we might keep the visitor centre open so nothing has been taken off the table and we will continue to look at options but there is a financial bottom line because of the withdrawal of government grant."

Right now there is potential for up to four redundancies and the authority is consulting with staff until a final decision will be made in early 2025.

Dartmoor National Park is 368 square miles, roughly the same size as London and currently has three visitor centres in Princetown, Postbridge and Haytor.

Pre-Covid the Princetown centre had 74,231 visitors with 48,449 people visiting in 2023-24 financial year.

It is understood the building itself is in need of some structural repairs and this has limited the space available to use as a visitor centre.

However there has been some criticism from locals about the building's landlord; the Duchy of Cornwall.

Cllr Mark Renders, who owns the Princetown Post Office says both Dartmoor National Park and the Duchy have an "duty of care" to their community.

"It's a case of one blaming the other and the other doing the same back. I think neither are taking responsibility for it."

"The National Park has a duty of care to local communities and I think it's failing in that. And I think the Duchy has more of a moral obligation. I know that legally they could turn around and say, well, we are not responsible for it but it is a disaster, especially given that the prison is probably going to close as well."

In response the Duchy of Cornwall says it is "mindful" of the importance of the visitor centre and will continue their "dialogue" with the national park as " future management of the building is explored".

The full statement reads: “The Dartmoor National Park Authority have leased the building since 1991 at a fixed annual rent of £100 (net) and we enjoy a close working relationship."

"We will continue our dialogue with the Authority as the future management of the building is explored.""We are very mindful of the Authority’s importance within Princetown and the role that this key building provides to the local community.”