A rare black seal pup has been rescued after being found malnourished and with an infected flipper.

The seal pup, named Monarch, is one of three injured pups to be taken in by Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

Tamara Cooper, who is a curator at the sanctuary, said: "Monarch is such a handsome pup.

"Only one in 400 seals are melanistic – meaning they are entirely black. The melanism is caused when too much of the pigment melanin has been produced, and appears in seals by giving them black eyes, fur and nails.

"Monarch is doing well, and after a somewhat uncertain start; he’s now in the best place to recover from his nasty flipper infection and recuperate fully before moving into our nursery pools."

Monarch and two other seals - named Caterpillar and Tiger Moth - were rescued by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity, which cared for them at its seal hospital before transferring them to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

Tiger Moth and Caterpillar are also being cared for by the Cornish Seal Sanctuary. Credit: Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Tamara said: "The passionate team at British Divers Marine Life Rescue has played a crucial role in rescuing and caring for these fragile seal pups before they have come to us at the sanctuary for the final stages of their rehabilitation in preparation for release.

"This lifesaving work is a true team effort, only made possible by the collaboration between skilled veterinary surgeons, tireless volunteers, and the wider community."

What to do if you find a seal pup on the beach