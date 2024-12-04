A crumpled white shirt with tacks in the creases, called 'Tax In Creases', has won the annual spoof art competition, The Turnip Prize.

'Wonga Woman' was awarded the prize for her work at a ceremony held at The New Inn, in Wedmore, Somerset on Tuesday 3 December.

Organised by the pub every year, the prize is awarded to the person who creates the worst artwork using the least amount of effort.

The 39-year-old teacher from Somerset said she got inspiration for the piece while carrying out her household chores.

"I couldn’t be bothered to finish the ironing" she said.

"It’s a great honour to receive the fantastic prize and I am fully aware that the trophy comes with a bill for VAT (Vegetable Added Tax)."

Wonga Woman won this year's spoof Turnip Prize competition Credit: The Turnip Prize

The competition, which has been running for 26 years, was created when Tracey Emin's 'My Bed' was shortlisted for the Turner Prize.

It attracts entries from around the world, with the winner taking home a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail.

Reflecting on this year's winner, organiser Trevor Prideaux said: "I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work."

He added: "This year’s event attracted 69 entries, it’s fantastic that Wonga Woman has won, she clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

"I believe that over the last 26 years the artists entering ‘The Turnip Prize’ have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit."