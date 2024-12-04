Thermae Bath Spa has had to close after a lorry crashed into one of the 18th century columns by its entrance.

The historic thermal baths have called in structure engineers to assess the damage. It is not clear how long the attraction will remain closed.

A spokesperson for the spa said a delivery lorry reversed into the 18th century column - which is one of six supporting the entrance to the spa - at around 7.30am on Wednesday 4 December.

"The safety of our customers and our staff is our first priority and therefore, regrettably, we have taken the decision to close whilst structural engineers and experts assess the damage to the column and advise when we can reopen," they added.

The lorry reversed into the column, causing damage to the 18th century stone. Credit: ITV News

The spa is closed so the damage can be assessed. Credit: ITV News

Anyone with a booking is asked to call 01225 331234 for support however the spa says it is expecting phone lines to be "extremely busy" so has asked people to be patient.

"Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused," they added.