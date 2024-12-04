Wholesale giant Costco given go-ahead for new warehouse in Gloucester

Wholesale retail giant Costco will create a new warehouse in Gloucester, creating 250 new jobs.

Firstplan Ltd has been granted permission from Gloucester City Council to redevelop the former Interbrew site in Eastern Avenue, with work expected to start as soon as possible.

The proposals to provide a 13,109 square meter warehouse and a 18 bay petrol filling station along with tyre installation and sales, were approved by the planning committee.

The site is designed to have 612 car parking spaces which includes 24 disabled spaces, 30 electrical vehicle charging spaces and 20 cycle places.

And the plans include keeping the existing access to the site off Eastern Avenue with the creation of an access directly onto the site. This will provide an inbound left-in lane for eastbound traffic, as well as an outbound left-out lane for eastbound traffic, developers say.

Costco bosses say the site will lead to the creation of 250 jobs within the warehouse, most of which would be expected to be recruited from the local area. Costco real estate director James Cheesemore, spoke on behalf of the American firm, at the meeting at North Warehouse.

He said the proposals would lead to a significant investment in the city and reuse of a site vacant for seven years. “The nearest locations are in Bristol and Coventry,” he said.

The plan has been given the green light by Gloucester City Council Credit: Costco

“Costco is excited to find an opportunity to develop a warehouse in Gloucester. Costco own the site and wish to commence the development as soon as possible.”

He said wholesale retailer operates on a membership basis and is not open to the public. It is only open to people who fall within specific employment groups, Mr Cheesemore added.

During the debate, Councillor Pam Tracey raised concerns about traffic along Eastern Avenue. She said she was late to the meeting because of traffic along that road which she said is already “diabolical”.

Councillor Alastair Chambers said he visited Costco in Shirehampton and said there were tailbacks of traffic there. He said it was a good asset for the city but raised traffic concerns.

Highways officers said they were content there was sufficient parking on site and they “do not anticipate a significant blocking back issue being caused there”.

The opening hours for Costco will be from 10am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday with the site only being open to trade members from 10am to 11 am. It will also open from 9.30am to 7pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays with the store opening from 10am to 6pm on bank holidays.

The petrol station will open from 6am to 9.30pm Monday to Friday and from 6am to 8pm on Saturdays. And it will also open from 7am to 6pm on Sundays and from 6am to 6pm on bank holidays.

Credit: Carmelo Garcia, Local Democracy Reporting