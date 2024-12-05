Play Brightcove video

Angela Rayner tells ITV West Country she is 'enticing' Cornwall to accept an elected mayor

Angela Rayner has told ITV West Country she's "not forcing" Cornwall to accept an elected mayor but is "enticing them", as divisions grow over the issue between Cornish MPs and the Labour government.

The deputy prime minister said "people with skin in the game" can have increased powers over things like transport and education, which would in turn give them greater economic and employment opportunities.

There is currently only one mayor in the South West and Sir Keir Starmer's government is keen to increase that number in a bid to push power out of Westminster and into local areas.

But the Labour MP for Camborne and Redruth, Perran Moon, has said in response: "I can only speak on behalf of Camborne, Redruth and Hayle, and the overwhelming feedback I get is that Cornwall will not accept a Mayor."

Last year, Cornwall Council had to abandon plans to pursue a level three devolution deal that included an elected mayor because of significant public opposition.

Of more than 6,000 responses to a consultation, 69% of people were opposed to having one and just 25% were in favour.

"It would be completely inappropriate, in my view, for an area covered by National Minority Status to have to take on an English combined authority-style Mayor, in order to access the highest level of devolution," added Perran Moon.

"No other part of the UK covered by National Minority Status has to take on a Mayor, so why should Cornwall be the exception? It makes no sense when we have a unitary council.

"We should be considering other, more appropriate models of governance for Cornwall, such as an Assembly which could be created by adapting the current unitary council."

Councils across England had until the end of September this year to respond to a government call for devolution proposals from local councils.

Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire have submitted joint plans for a mayoral combined authority in the region, while Devon and Torbay's proposal to create a combined county authority was backed by Labour in September.

The Labour government could encourage a devolution deal for Devon and Cornwall, which it would argue would bring greater investment and power.

Ms Rayner, who is also the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, has previously said she is encouraging local leaders to "deepen these devolution deals and take strides towards mayoral devolution as a gold standard."

