Child rapist jailed for 27 years in 'highly disturbing' case

A man has been jailed for 27 years after sexually abusing and raping children.

Marc Bear, from Launceston in Cornwall, was also given a year on extended licence, a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The 38-year-old was sentenced on Thursday 5 December at Truro Crown Court where the Judge told him that he would be a risk to children for the rest of his life.

Following a trial which ended in November, a jury found Bear guilty of 16 offences against children including 10 counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of casing a person to engage in sexual activity.

They also found Bear not guilty of two offences of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Following conviction, the judge granted Bear bail in order to prepare for a custodial sentence, however he absconded and was found the following day in Somerset.

The judge told him it was clear he had planned to abscond, saying: “That told me everything I need to know about your character."

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Tim Barbery from the Public Protection Unit at Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This was a highly disturbing case where the offender has exploited the vulnerability of young people for his own sexual gratification, and I welcome the sentence handed down by the judge.

“This has been a protracted investigation due to the nature of the offences and the strength and bravery shown by the victims in support of the police case has been crucial.

“I hope the outcome provides them with a small element of closure so that they can begin to move forward.”