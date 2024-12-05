Play Brightcove video

Footage shows Charlotte Dujardin whipping horse during coaching session

Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has been suspended from all competition for one year following a horse whipping controversy that saw her withdraw from the Paris Olympic Games.

Dujardin was suspended by the equestrian’s governing body, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) in July as it launched an investigation into a video from four years ago.

The video showed Dujardin repeatedly hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground during a coaching session.

When the footage emerged, Dujardin apologised for what she described as an "error in judgment" and said she was "deeply ashamed" and cooperating with the FEI investigation.

Dujardin was dropped by several of her major sponsors at the time.

Now, Dujardin is sidelined from all competition until July next year, with the suspension back-dated to July 23 of this year. She has also been fined £8,881.

It is understood that she will not appeal the decision.

In a statement, the FEI confirmed the disciplinary proceedings against Dujardin are complete.

“Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since 23 July 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare," the spokesperson said.

"The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

“During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a National Federation.

“British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin’s ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period.”

Speaking about the suspension, the chief executive of British Equestrian Jim Eyre said the welfare and ethical treatment of horses "has always been a priority" adding that "no one involved in our sport should be in any doubt that we expect the highest standards at all times".

The chief executive of British Dressage Jason Brautigam said the organisation "stands united" with the FEI in taking a zero tolerance approach to any breaches of its equine welfare policies.

"This case has proved that these disciplinary processes work, regardless of the status of the individual concerned," he added.

"We will continue to collectively put the health, care and wellbeing of the horse at the heart of everything we do, and proactively demonstrate that equestrian sport is conducted in an ethical and responsible way."

