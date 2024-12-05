Man dies after being hit by car on Somerset A-road

A man has died after being hit by a car in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said the pedestrian was struck by a Hyundai car on the A3088 Cartgate Link Road, near Stoke-sub-Hamdon, at around 9pm on Tuesday 3 December.

The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

Officers said the road was closed while enquiries were carried out, but has since reopened.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crash and anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"A specially trained family liaison officer will be offering support to the family throughout the investigation."

