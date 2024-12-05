New cameras to catch parents parking illegally while dropping their children off at school could be installed across Bristol.

Bristol City Council will meet on Thursday 5 December to decide whether to introduce a trial of CCTV cameras which can automatically read drivers’ number plates.

A report concluded enforcement was difficult for many reasons, including that traffic wardens could not be at all 160 schools in the city and that drop-off and pick-up times were very short.

It said: "Increasing the number of civil enforcement officers is not a cost-effective solution, so officers have been exploring other technical opportunities."

The report said the council already has a camera car to patrol schools, but there is "the potential to deploy fixed cameras on a rotational basis to target particularly problematic areas."

" Camera enforcement is heavily restricted by legislation, but parking on ‘school keep clear’ markings, providing they are supported by a traffic regulation order, is one of the few [interventions] which can be enforced using camera technology," it said.

The report added that Derby City Council had been "very innovative" in tackling the problem.

"Officers would like to explore these options in more detail by talking to Derby City Council to better understand their experience," the report said.

It said set-up funding will need to be identified, but the cost of the scheme could be covered by money generated from parking fines.

Credit: Adam Postans /LDRS