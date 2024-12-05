Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows the killers approaching Darrian

Two teenage boys have been jailed for life for murdering an unarmed 16-year-old boy by stabbing him in the back in a Bristol park.

Darrian Williams was described as "a source of happiness" by his heartbroken family, who say they have been left "traumatised" by his death.

Darrian was attacked in Rawnsley Park in Easton. He then ran towards a nearby road and desperately tried to get into commuters' cars as he searched for help.

One passer by drove Darrian around a mile to Old Market, where he got out of the car and died.

Darrian's murderers were just 15 years old when they attacked him in February. They are now 16, but still cannot be named due to their age.

They have now been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 15 years after a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

Both boys were given an additional three and four months, to run concurrently, for being in possession of a bladed article.

'His loss has torn our family apart' - Darrian's mother

Darrian Williams, 16, was murdered in Bristol. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In statements read out in court, Darrian's mum Charlene Williams said his death had caused "unfathomable pain".She said: "Darrian was tragically murdered at just 16 years of age due to knife crime and his life has been stolen and with it the light and joy he brought to our family. The grief and devastation are beyond words and my life, and the life of those who loved Darrian will never be the same."Darrian was my child, a beloved brother, grandson, nephew and friend, and a source of happiness for all of us. His loss has torn our family apart and has left wounds that will never heal.She added: "As a mother, I feel lost, traumatised and I feel like I now live with a pain that can never go away. Living without him has broken me in a way I cannot fully describe and each day without him is another reminder of what I have lost. I feel that all joy and peace has gone forever."

During the trial of Darrian's killers, the court heard there were two gangs in Bristol that are in conflict.

The '1-6' - also known as the 16s or 6s - is associated with the Fishponds, Hillfields and Oldbury Court areas while the '2-4s', or 2s, is linked to the St Pauls and St Judes areas of Bristol.

Darrian’s murder was described in court as "some kind of gang attack".

The two killers claimed that Darrian was in a gang, but Avon and Somerset Police say there is no evidence to suggest this. He was unarmed on the night of his death.

Darrian's aunt Tiffany Williams had been his foster mother for eight years.

She spoke to ITV News following his killers' convictions.

"I still look for him in the mornings to say good morning. I still wait for him to come home at night," she said.

"I have to visit my boy at his grave. I don't get to celebrate his birthday. I never get to see my Darr again. He was cheeky, smart, extremely intelligent - very, very intelligent.”

Hear from Tiffany Williams, Darrian's aunt and foster mother for eight years, she said her whole world has been "shattered" by losing him.

She said no justice can ever balance his loss and has urged parents to help prevent more deaths.

"You don't see your kid from one end of the day to the next. What have they been doing? Do you know where they are? Do you have trackers on their phone? I see 15, 16 year olds out all the time at stupid o'clock.

"We've seen it, kids are just allowed to do what they want to do. My boy wasn't like that. My boy did get searched, my boy wasn't allowed to be out until stupid o'clock - he had curfews.

"This happened at five, six o'clock in the evening, not at five or six o'clock in the morning.

"Unless you know what your kids are doing and when they're doing it ,something like this is going to happen again."

Darrian's father speaks to ITV News

Damion Wright, Darrian's father, told ITV News: "You could see in him that he had a lot of ambition. He was going places. He wasn't going to just stop and do nothing.

"He was good at everything he did, so no matter what he would have done he would have been good at it."

During the trial, the jury heard how Darrian was sitting with his friends in Rawnsley Park when he was attacked.

After he was stabbed he ran away from the park and tried to get in commuters' cars on Easton Way.

One driver, who was in her car with her 12-year-old son said: "He was approaching vehicles, trying to get in. He kept turning round pointing to his back."

Darrian, whose back was covered in blood, eventually found a driver who would give him a lift. He was taken as far as Old Market - around a mile away - before he got out of the car.

Paramedics were called but Darrian died at the scene.

Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of Bristol Credit: PA

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Neil Meade, said: "Darrian's killing was utterly senseless and I'm pleased that today the two boys responsible have been handed prison sentences."He was your typical 16-year-old boy hanging out with his friends in the park when he was set upon by these two boys who were clearly intent on causing him serious harm and ultimately killed him."Darrian’s family have spoken bravely about the effect his death has had on them and they deserve a huge amount of credit for how they have dealt with what has been an unimaginably difficult 10 months for them.”