Warning after 'crackling' air fryer caught fire and destroyed kitchen

Firefighters are urging people to take care and follow the instructions when using an air fryer after a house fire in Weymouth.

The kitchen of a home in Rockhampton Close was destroyed by the fire which started in an air fryer on Monday 2 December.

A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the owner heard an "unusual crackling" sound coming from the appliance so removed the food thinking it was the cause.

"When the noises continued, they quickly raised the alarm and called 999 for help," they added.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene at 7.39pm that evening.

The fire service said: "By the time the crew had arrived, there was a fully developed fire in the kitchen involving the air fryer.

"Thankfully, the occupier left the property as soon as instructed to by our fire control staff and was uninjured.

"There was extensive damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the property."

The fire service urged people to follow the instructions for using an air fryer.

The spokesperson added: "If you hear crackling, smell smoke or see sparking, unplug immediately if safe to do so, get out, stay out and call 999."