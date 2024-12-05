Two neighbours have taken a dispute over washing to court after one of them objected to laundry being hung out to dry in the communal garden.

Revd Canon Professor Richard Burridge, who is an internationally recognised biblical scholar and theologian, uses two rotary washing lines in the garden shared by residents in the luxury Trews Weir Court apartments in Exeter.

Lotte Grant, a 95-year-old widow who has lived at the Grade II property for 30 years, said the use of the lines is a breach of the terms of the lease.

Mrs Grant said: "It's the principle. It is a very nice block of flats by the suspension bridge.

"All the people crossing the bridge see the washing.

"They could move them behind the garages, away from the communal gardens and the lovely views."

The property is overlooked by a suspension bridge over the River Exe Credit: Google maps

Revd Burridge said Mrs Grant cannot see the washing lines from her apartment, and said drying washing in the flats caused mould due to problems with the damp as the building is located next to the river Exe in Exeter.

The management company Trews Weir Court Management Ltd said the lines were compliant with the lease, and a judge at a previous hearing ruled in favour of the company. Mrs Grant has appealed his judgement.

A second judge has now intervened in a bid to resolve a dispute. Judge Walsh told the appeal hearing in Exeter: "It is an unusual case," and told the parties they need to reach a settlement in the next three months.

He warned the legal costs would be thousands of pounds for a "relatively minor matter".

Mrs Grant's barrister Jonathan Ward said the earlier judgement was "fatally flawed" and any changes made should take into account good estate management, be reasonable and made only after proper consultation with all the leaseholders.

After the hearing Mrs Grant said: "I have never hung my washing out and I have been here since 1992. There are three people who hang their washing out. It's not very nice.

"These are not cheap apartments. It is not very nice for people walking across the suspension bridge to see washing on lines."

The rotary lines have been moved but the saga has not ended.