Watch our report from Bob Cruwys

A woman from Devon says she had no choice but to pull out three of her own teeth because she could not get an NHS dentist.

Linda Colla, 75, moved to Devon from Nottingham seven years ago and has not been able to access any dental services since she arrived in the South West.

Linda was suffering from tooth pain when she had several teeth which "had to come out", she told ITV News.

"They were very loose and it was very painful to eat," she said. "So consequently it was a case of having to do something about it.

“It was sort of a last-ditch thing because I couldn't get a dentist, and because I couldn't get a dentist they got worse and worse. In the end, I just had to do it, pull them out, and I did.”

Linda wrapped a piece of tissue around the teeth to give her grip and managed to pull her teeth out with her bare hands. She said she had "just reached a breaking point".

Ms Colla said she had a dentist and received regular treatment on the NHS before moving to Devon.

When she arrived, she was put on on a waiting list saying she would be prepared to travel 20 miles. She told ITV News she has regularly rung around local surgeries to ask if they have space for her.

Ms Colla's MP Richard Foord said: ”What I think is absolutely shocking is that in the year 2024, we've got people carrying out DIY dentistry of the sort of thing that we might associate with Charles Dickens in the Victorian era.

“It seems appalling to me that somebody should have to extract three of their own teeth. It caused her enormous pain. It just shouldn't be going on in the 21st century."

Mr Foord added: “Under the last government, the number of people who had access to NHS dentistry in Devon dropped from 51% to 35%.

“The new government has said that they're going to deliver 700,000 new NHS, dentistry appointments, and we are going to hold them to that.”

Chair of the Devon Local Dental Committee, Ian Mills, said NHS dentistry is in what he calls "a pretty dire position" across the UK but particularly here in the South West.

"We've got a real problem with patients being able to access dentistry when they need it," he said. "Particularly those who have got urgent dental problems."

He told ITV News that in his experience it fortunately it is "rare" that patients have to take their own teeth out. "But when we do, it's an absolutely desperate station that patient has been put in.

"They've been put in that position because they're unable to access urgent or emergency care. They don't have a regular dentist that they can call on when they're in extreme pain.

"Dental pain is extremely uncomfortable and patients are driven to that situation because of desperation."

He added: ”The new government and the opposition have all said NHS dentistry is a priority, that was within their manifestos at the last election but the profession are fed up hearing warm words. They need action.

“We need to see a change within NHS dentistry or dentists are going to continue to walk away from the NHS and more and more vulnerable patients are going to be in desperate situations because they can't access the care that they need.”

In a statement, the Department of Health said: "We are committed to rebuilding the sector, but it will take time.

“We will start with an extra 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments to help those who need it most, and reform the dental contract to encourage more dentists to offer NHS services to patients."